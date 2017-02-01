Hendricks-RTR gymnasts defeat Milbank at the Barn



Gymnasts Maddie Ekema and Katie Ekema are all smiles after their victory over the Milbank Bulldogs on Jan. 27 at The Barn.



By Sherri Johnson

Grizzly Sports

The Grizzly Gymnastics Team continued their busy week at The Barn on Jan. 27 hosting the Milbank Bulldogs.

The Grizzlies scored 130.55 to defeat the Bull­dogs (119.775).

Coach Sherri Johnson thought her team’s per­formances were solid. “We really performed well tonight, but our scores didn’t reflect that,” said Johnson. “That’s the way it goes in gymnastics. I re­ally thought we did some of our best routines of the season and I’m proud of how the girls kept up their enthusiasm despite the scores.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.