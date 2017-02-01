Hendricks-RTR Gymnasts win Deuel Invitational



The Hendricks-RTR Grizzlies captured first place at the Deuel Invitational on Jan. 28, defeating Deuel, Britton, Milbank, Chamberlain, Sisseton and Big Stone Lake Area. Pictured left to right are team members Cora Hofer, Katie Ekema, Kaylee Johnson, Sophie Johnson, Maddie Ekema, Greta Johnson and Brianna Bolish.

By Sherri Johnson

Grizzly Sports

The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team finished out their busy week win­ning the Deuel Invitational in Clear Lake, South Dako­ta on Jan. 28. The Grizzlies won the meet with 135.05 points over Deuel (133.7), Britton (128.95), Mil­bank (128), Chamberlain (120.45), Sisseton (117), and Big Stone Lake Area (113.25).

“I’m so proud of the team and the effort they put in this week”, said Coach Sherri Johnson…

