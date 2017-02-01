JV gymnasts set HPS record

By Sherri Johnson

Grizzly Sports

The Hendricks-RTR Ju­nior Varsity Gymnastics Team scored 107.8 to de­feat Sisseton and set a new school record for team points for the fourth time this season. Coaches Steph­anie Ekema and Sherri Johnson were thrilled with their team’s perfor­mance. “We know we have the potential to score well and to improve five points over our last school record was so exciting,” exclaimed Johnson. “We had lots of personal bests and the girls are learning lots of new skills and improving their performances.”

