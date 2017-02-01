Knights gather 12th win of year with 67-45 victory over Sting

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The boys from RTR trav­eled again to YME to battle the Sting in a little Camden Conference basketball. The Sting made the game a little more interesting than the last time they played.

Garrett Kern and Westin Kirk scored seven and six points, respectively, as the Knights roared to a quick 15-4 lead after the first nine minutes of play. The Sting made things more interesting the rest of the first half. Jonah Johnson scored five points, but the Sting outscored the Knights 16 to 13 to only trail by eight points at in­termission. The score was 28-20.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.