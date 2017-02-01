Knights JV girls place third
February 1, 2017
Coach Kent Mikkelsen talks to the RTR JV team during Saturday’s JV Border Battle game in Elkton, South Dakota.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The RTR Knights junior varsity girls basketball team competed in the 2017 Border Bash at Elkton School over the weekend. The girls finished on a winning note, taking home third place in the event.
After an opening round win against the Deubrook Dolphins on Saturday morning, the Knights took on Luverne. RTR was defeated by the Cardinals, dropping them into the third place game.
RTR ’s No. 1 Brooke Thomsen brings the ball up the court against Deubrook during Saturday’s game at Elkton, South Dakota.