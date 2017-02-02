BRN Newspapers receive recognition at MNA convention



Buffalo Ridge Newspapers Ad Manager Amber Casperson is pictured with a certificate announcing the paper’s second place in the category of Advertising Excellence awarded at last week’s Minnesota Newspaper Association convention.

By Mark Wilmes

Buffalo Ridge Newspapers collected two awards at the 150th annual Minnesota Newspaper Association convention held last week, Jan. 26-27. Awards were handed out to winners from across the state at the banquet held on Thursday evening at the Hilton DoubleTree Grand in Bloomington.

BRN papers received a second place award in the category of Advertising Excellence. Amber Casperson of Marshall works at the Tyler Tribute office and heads the advertising department, including creating the ad designs that led to the award.

