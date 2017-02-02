Keifer retires from Sunrise Manor



Karen Kiefer (center) has retired after nearly 22 years as Activity Director at the Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

By Richard Siemers

With the last day of January, Karen Keifer brought to a close 22 years of leading activities at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home. From 1995 to 2001 she was the Activity Assistant. Since 2001 she has been the Activity Direc­tor.

A few days before her retire­ment she sat in the dining room with ten women playing On the Double Dice, one of numerous games that make people use their minds and let them win coupons to use at the canteen. All the while she was encourag­ing and joking with the players. But for Karen the goal wasn’t just to entertain.

“I try to make every one of them smile daily,” she said. She follows the wisdom that people will forget what you did, they will forget what you say, but they will not forget how you make them feel.

