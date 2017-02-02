Knights get 10th conference win with victory over LQPV

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys played the Eagles of LQPV last Saturday in Camden Con­ference action. The Eagles were a tough opponent on this day as they battled the whole game until the Knights, using the long ball, gained control the last nine minutes to pull out a hard-earned victory by a score of 59-47.

The home team Ea­gles scored the first nine points of the game, but the Knights would score the next 13 points to take the lead. Garrett Kern had sev­en of those 13 points while Chris Muecke dropped in a 3-pointer.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.