Knights get 10th conference win with victory over LQPV
February 2, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR boys played the Eagles of LQPV last Saturday in Camden Conference action. The Eagles were a tough opponent on this day as they battled the whole game until the Knights, using the long ball, gained control the last nine minutes to pull out a hard-earned victory by a score of 59-47.
The home team Eagles scored the first nine points of the game, but the Knights would score the next 13 points to take the lead. Garrett Kern had seven of those 13 points while Chris Muecke dropped in a 3-pointer.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.