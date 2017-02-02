Lady Knights fall to Sting by 68-52 final

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls played a good first half against the YME Sting, but the second half was not kind to the Ladies as they would fall in conference action by a score of 68-52.

On Parents Night for the Lady Knights, in which they honored their par­ents, the girls fought hard the first half. Both teams put up points at a fast rate. Hallie Lingen scored nine points the first nine min­utes as the score halfway through the first half was 20-18 for the Sting.

