RTR FCCLA competes at Regions
February 2, 2017
FCCLA Region competition is an opportunity for FCCLA members to gather and present the projects they have worked extremely hard on, called STAR events. There are many competitive events that members can participate in, like taking a math test and participating in parliamentary procedure. All of these STAR events are evaluated by judges and given a score. That score is used to decide if your project advances to State Conference. Also throughout the day we hear from our Region Officers and hold a talent competition for any FCCLA members to participate in. The winner of this talent competition advances to the State Talent Competition. This is a day full of fun, learning, and a chance to showcase all the members’ hard work…
For the full story and photos, read this week's Tyler Tribute.