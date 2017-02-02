RTR FCCLA competes at Regions

FCCLA Region competi­tion is an opportunity for FCCLA members to gather and present the projects they have worked extreme­ly hard on, called STAR events. There are many competitive events that members can participate in, like taking a math test and participating in parliamentary procedure. All of these STAR events are evaluated by judges and given a score. That score is used to decide if your proj­ect advances to State Con­ference. Also throughout the day we hear from our Region Officers and hold a talent competition for any FCCLA members to par­ticipate in. The winner of this talent competition ad­vances to the State Talent Competition. This is a day full of fun, learning, and a chance to showcase all the members’ hard work…

