Students participate in Honor Band

On Jan. 20, five RTR seniors had the opportunity to participate in the MSUM Honor Band in Mankato. A total of 108 students participated in the event from approximately 18 different high schools across Minnesota. RTR had five representatives at this event, Katy Broin, Katie Peterson, Sydney Johansen, Gwyn Duus and Lauren Johnson.

Band Director Justin Condelli said the students from RTR had a long day.

For the full story and photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.