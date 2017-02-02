Young Knights find success



RTR’s 5th Grade Jr. Hoopsters dominated the Lakeview Tournament Sunday, beating the teams from Tracy, Canby, Hendricks and Lakeview to bring home 1st and 2nd place honors. Pictured left to right in front are Coach Bennett Thooft, Aidan Johnson, Kai Drake, Connor Simonsen, Ben Guida and Kyle Thooft; in back are Coach Judd Guida, Isaac Dagel, Blake Christianson, Isaac Norgaard, Alex Nilles, Abe Gunnare, Drew Werkman, Tarin Bingham and Coach Jason Gunnare.



The RTR 6th grade basketball team took first place in the Wabasso tournament. The Knights defeated Springfield, Westbrook-Walnut Grove and Tracy Area for the championship. Pictured left to right in front are Coach Jeff Hansen, Teagan Wieme, Trevor Pape, Dawson Bloom, Brady Arens and Chase Christensen; in back are Camden Hansen, Aiden Wichmann, Cody Wichmann, Hayden Gravley, Matt Weber and Tucker Haroldson.