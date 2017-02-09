Fifth grade RTR teams excel



RTR’s 5th Grade Jr. Hoopsters placed second in the Canby tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4. Pictured left to right in front are Logan Roelofs and Connor Simonsen; in the second row are Kai Drake, Ben Guida, Aidan Johnson, Isaac Dagel, Kyle Thooft, Colby Frahm and Alex Nilles; and in the third row are Tarin Bingham, Isaac Norgaard, Carson Gylling, Blake Christianson, Drew Werkman and Abe Gunnare. Not pictured are coaches Judd Guida, Jason Gylling, Bennett Thooft and Jason Gunnare.



RTR’s 5th grade girls won first place in Minneota on Saturday, Feb. 4. The girls went 4-0 for the day. Names were not submitted.