Gymnasts reach new heights on Parents Night at The Barn



Junior Maddie Ekema begins her fifth-place finish floor routine in front of a huge home crowd. Her 8.7 aided the Hendricks-RTR Grizzlies in setting a new school record and defeating Benson-KMS-Montevideo, 139.9-137.8.

By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Hendricks-RTR Grizzly Gymnastics Team had a record-setting night at The Barn on Feb. 3. The Grizzlies hosted Benson-KMS-Montivideo in Parents’ Night action. The Grizzlies scored 139.9 points to set a new school record and defeat the 20th-ranked Benson-KMS-Montevideo team in front of a great crowd.

“I’m so proud of our per­formance tonight,” said Coach Sherri Johnson. “It was such a fun meet! We had a great crowd and Benson brought a bus full of fans. We were relaxed and having fun and just did some great gymnas­tics.”

