RTR’s 6th grade boys basketball team defeated Canby, Yellow Medicine East and Pipestone to win the Canby Tournament over the weekend. Pictured left to right in front are Camden Hansen, Chase Christensen, Trevor Pape, Teagan Wieme, Dawson Bloom and Brady Arens; in back are Aiden Wichmann, Tucker Haroldson, Matt Weber, Hayden Gravley, Cody Wichmann and Coach Jeff Hansen.

