Knights handle TMB
February 9, 2017
Celebrating their birthdays at the RTR vs. Minneota boys basketball game on Feb. 3 were Jim Kopel, left, and No. 42 Westin Kirk. Westin turned 17. Mr. Kopel turned 17 a long time ago.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR boys traveled to Tracy last Tuesday and beat the TMB Panthers 76-51. By winning this game the Knights have a four-game lead in the south half of the Camden Conference with four conference games left to play. Winning any one of these four games will wrap up the south conference title.
Cooper Hansen scored eight points in the opening nine minutes of play to give the Knights a 22 to 17 advantage after these nine minutes. The Knights really turned up the heat the second nine minutes in the first half…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.