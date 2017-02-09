Knights survive Vikings to win south conference title
February 9, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
It was Parents’ Night at the RTR gym last Friday. The gym was almost full as it was also a chance for the RTR boys to clinch the south Camden Conference crown, with the opportunity to play CMCS again for the overall conference title later in the month.
The Knights, playing their third game of the week, saw a young Viking team on this night that wouldn’t give up until the final buzzer. The game was not the same game that was played in Minneota a couple of weeks ago when the Knights pretty much had the game wrapped up after a quarter of ball.
