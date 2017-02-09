RTR One-Acts return to State



The RTR One-Act play will advance to state competition again after a first-place finish on Saturday. Above: The RTR students are pictured receiving their first place trophy at the Section competition at Redwood Valley High School in Redwood Falls.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR One-Act team scored another first place over the weekend, taking the top prize at section competition at Redwood Valley High School in Redwood Falls. The win advances RTR to state competition this week, where they will again perform the play “Not By Chance,” an original production that was written by the cast and crew. All three judges at Saturday’s competition had the RTR play scored as the first-place play, a rare occurance.

Coach Neil Witte’s group will compete on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9:15 a.m. at O’Shaughnessy Auditorium on the campus of St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul…

Pictured left to right in front are Emily Kern, Jocelyn Klein, Andrea Escher, Grace Ekema, Katy Broin, Stephanie Kuhlman, Katie Petersen and Madison Witte; in the second row are Graham Petersen, Alex Duus, Emma Gunnare, Gwyn Duus, Lauren Johnson, Sydney Johansen and Lacey Barke; and in the back row are Zachary Reese, Kiele Carlson, Josh Reese, Max Schardin, Ashley Borchert and Director Neil Witte.