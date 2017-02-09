RTR sweeps Fulda in doubleheader at SMSU



Hallie Lingen scoring on one of several fast-break baskets she made during Saturday’s game against Fulda at SMSU.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls and boys found the bigger floor at SMSU in Marshall to their liking last Saturday as they would beat the Fulda Raid­ers. The RTR girls won their battle by a score of 73-54. The boys won their fourth game of the week by winning 74-52.

The girls had to battle the first half. Hallie Lin­gen scored nine points during the first part of the first half. Brooke Thom­sen scored four points, but the girls still trailed as the score was 19-16.

Westin Kirk finds a free lane to the basket on Saturday during the boys’ game.