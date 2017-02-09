Tyler Area Food Shelf to take possession of Tyler Senior Center



Dub Lutterman (left) was on hand at Monday’s Tyler City Council meeting to speak on behalf of the Tyler Food Shelf.

By Mark Wilmes

Dub and Carolyn Lutterman were on hand to discuss possible changes to the Tyler Area Food Shelf. The group is looking to move into the current Senior Center on Bradley Street from their location behind the city offices. Dub Lutterman asked if the council would still be willing to continue to cover the cost of utilities after the move. The City of Tyler has been covering cost of utilities at both the current Food Shelf and the Senior Center.

The group is also asking for any assistance possible in covering upgrades to the new location…

