By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The Tyler Kiwanis Club will host their annual Chili and Soup Luncheon at The Rock in downtown Tyler on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go to area projects.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the Tyler Area Community Club will host a Team Trivia Challenge…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.