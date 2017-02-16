Gymnasts wrap up regular season

By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team won it’s final regular season meet at The Barn on Feb. 9. The Grizzlies recorded their second highest score of the season, defeating Big Stone Lake Area and Pipestone Area, 138.7 to 112.8 and 111.0.

“It was a great way to end the regular season,” said Coach Sherri Johnson. “We had a great crowd and some amazing perfor­mances. We’ve got a great group of girls that are just fun to be around and it’s so rewarding to watch them work hard and compete with confidence!”

