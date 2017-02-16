Knights Express reaches 20 wins with solid 70-44 victory

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys rolled to their 10th straight win as they handled the Canby Lancers last Thursday in Canby. It was the seventh game for the team in 10 days. They managed to survive the 10 days by winning all seven games.

The Knights wasted lit­tle time in this one as they would roll to an 18-6 score after nine minutes of play. Garrett Kern and Cooper Hansen each scored six points during this time.

The Lancers did not give up the ship as they would score 13 straight points to take the lead when the score suddenly became 19 to 18 for the home team…

