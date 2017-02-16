Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers hold annual meeting



Bob Worth, Chairman and MSGA Director, called the meeting to order at the annual Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers meeting on Saturday, Feb. 4.

By Nancy Mulder

valleyjournaloffice@gmail.com

On Saturday evening, Feb. 4, the Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers held their annual meeting at the Center Post in Lake Benton.

The Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers Association organize a Plot Day every year featuring side-by-side compar­isons of area corn and soybean varieties. According to their website, the association also hosts foreign trade teams.

Mark Dunn, a new member elected to the board, welcomed everyone to the evening’s ac­tivities. He said he was taking the place of Lake Benton May­or Bob Worth for the evening. Everyone had a good laugh.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.