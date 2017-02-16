RTR splits doubleheader with Edgerton Flying Dutchmen
February 16, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The girls and boys of RTR traveled to Edgerton last Monday to play some non-conference basketball. The girls lost their game by a score of 63-60 while the Knight boys won their eighth game by beating the Flying Dutchmen by a score of 88-52.
The Lady Knights played a close first half against the Edgerton girls as the score at the break was 27-26 for the home team…
The RTR boys scored a healthy 29 points during the first nine minutes of play in their game. Garrett Kern was red hot for the Knights as he would go five for five from 3-point land in those first nine minutes. Along with those 15 points Westin Kirk would find time for six additional points….
