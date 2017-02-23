Arrows end Knights’ 10-game winning streak by 68-64 score
February 23, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Basketball Knights traveled to Pipestone last Friday to battle the Arrows in a little non-conference basketball. The game was a rugged affair and in the end the home-team Arrows would be the victors by a score of 68-64. It would be the most points the Knights had given up all year.
The Arrows would take the lead early before two baskets by Carter Hansen broke a tie game and the Knights now leading by a score of 11-7. The Arrows would fight back to grab a lead of five points before a 3-pointer and steal and basket by Garrett Kern tied the game at 18 at the midway point of the first half.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.