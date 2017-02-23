Fifth grade basketball success



Above: The RTR fifth grade boys finished their season with first and second places out of eight teams at the Edgerton tournament on Feb. 11. Pictured left to right in front are Blake Christianson, Carson Gylling, Logan Roelofs, Isaac Norgaard, Aidan Johnson, Isaac Dagel and Alex Nilles; in back are Coach Jason Gunnare, Tarin Bingham, Kai Drake, Colby Frahm, Abe Gunnare, Drew Werkman, Kyle Thooft, Connor Simonsen and Coach Jason Gylling.



The RTR fifth grade girls took first place in the Canby tournament, going 3-0 for the day. Pictured left to right in front are Kylie Kerkaert, Kylie Reber, Kelsi Vanderplaats, Kya Alderson, Tatum Hess and Briella Buchert; in back are Morgan Tommeraasen, Lily Klumper, Camry Swanson, Ally Nelson, Madi Burns, Abby Carr, Shae O’Leary and Gabi Borresen. Coaches are Shawn Nelson and Travis Borresen.