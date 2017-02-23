Gymnasts fourth in sections

By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team com­peted in the Section 3A Gymnastics Meet on Feb. 18 in Windom. The Griz­zlies finished the nine team field in fourth place with a score of 134.75 points. For the third con­secutive year, Worthing­ton claimed the 3A crown narrowly defeating Jackson County Central 142.575 to 142.5. Mar­tin County Area came in third with 139.85 points. Hendricks-RTR fourth was followed by Luverne (133.025), Redwood Val­ley (132.575), Windom-Mountain Lake (124.075), Marshall (119.775) and Pipestone (6.375).

“We were fired up and ready for this meet. We knew if we hit, we could push the top three teams,” said Coach Sherri Johnson…

