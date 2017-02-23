Gymnasts receive Academic Awards



The Hendricks-RTR Grizzly Gymnastics Team received the Section 3A Academic Gold Award from the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association. Varsity team members are pictured with their award. Grizzlies include Maddie Ekema, Cora Hofer, Katie Ekema, Brianna Bolish, Greta Johnson, Kaylee Johnson and Sophie Johnson.

By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Hendricks-RTR Gym­nastics Team received the Team Gold Academic Award again this season. The Min­nesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association awards teams and individuals with gold and silver awards for academic excellence.

Gold awards are given to teams and individuals with a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.