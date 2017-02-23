Lady Knights feel the sting of the Vikings again

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Lady Knights have not beaten the Min­neota Vikiings in basket­ball in more than six years. Last Tuesday the Ladies traveled to Minneota to once again try to beat those Vikings. The results were the same. The Vi­kings were quicker, more aggressive and just more experienced as they would jump to a 54-20 halftime lead on their way to a con­vincing 79-44 win.

Hallie Lingen tried to keep the Knights in the game early with the first three points of the game as the score was only 6 to 3 for the home team. How­ever, soon the score was 17 to 3 before Chloe Hess finally stopped the bleed­ing with a basket…

