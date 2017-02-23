Lady Knights feel the sting of the Vikings again
February 23, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Lady Knights have not beaten the Minneota Vikiings in basketball in more than six years. Last Tuesday the Ladies traveled to Minneota to once again try to beat those Vikings. The results were the same. The Vikings were quicker, more aggressive and just more experienced as they would jump to a 54-20 halftime lead on their way to a convincing 79-44 win.
Hallie Lingen tried to keep the Knights in the game early with the first three points of the game as the score was only 6 to 3 for the home team. However, soon the score was 17 to 3 before Chloe Hess finally stopped the bleeding with a basket…
