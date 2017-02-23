Lancers show number one rating style by beating Lady Knights

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Canby Lancers showed why they are rated number one in the north half of the section as the upcoming tournament is fast approaching. The Lancers, on their home floor, would shoot over 60 percent, 32 of 53 attempts from the field, in beat­ing the Lady Knights by a score of 80-29. The Lady Knights would only score eight points in the second half.

Mya Christensen would hit a 3-pointer at the nine-minute mark of the first half to show a score of 19 to 10 for the home team….

