RTR FFA celebrates 2017 National FFA Week
February 23, 2017
The RTR FFA will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 18-25. This year’s theme is Transform Purpose to Action, and it embraces more than 89 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. Nearly 650,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture. Agriculture education and FFA are currently offered in more than 180 schools in Minnesota.
