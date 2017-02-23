RTR FFA celebrates 2017 National FFA Week

The RTR FFA will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 18-25. This year’s theme is Trans­form Purpose to Action, and it embraces more than 89 years of FFA traditions while look­ing forward to the organiza­tion’s future. Nearly 650,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture. Agri­culture education and FFA are currently offered in more than 180 schools in Minnesota.

