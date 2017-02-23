USAC hands down penalty for E-rate improprieties
February 23, 2017
Josh Sumption of the Southwest/West Central Service Co-op spoke to the RTR School Board at last week’s regular meeting.
By Mark Wilmes
Interim Superintendent Dick Orcutt reported to the board a letter from the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC), the group that is charged with regulating E-rate funding for the Federal government. The letter demanded repayment of funds totaling $45,565.53 that had been received in the years between 2010 and 2015.
The letter did not come as a surprise, as the district had self-reported violations by the previous administration that had been discovered in 2016. E-rate funding comes with rules about being able to present clear documentation of competitive bids. None could be found. All items involved in this payback were purchased from the same company without evidence of competitive bidding process. This violation accounted for $39,686.69. The remainder of the total was paid to the district for redundant internet services, which is also not permitted under the program.
