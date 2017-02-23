USAC hands down penalty for E-rate improprieties



Josh Sumption of the Southwest/West Central Service Co-op spoke to the RTR School Board at last week’s regular meeting.

By Mark Wilmes

Interim Superintendent Dick Orcutt reported to the board a letter from the Universal Ser­vice Administrative Company (USAC), the group that is charged with regulating E-rate funding for the Federal government. The letter demanded repayment of funds totaling $45,565.53 that had been received in the years between 2010 and 2015.

The letter did not come as a surprise, as the district had self-reported violations by the pre­vious administration that had been discovered in 2016. E-rate funding comes with rules about being able to present clear docu­mentation of competitive bids. None could be found. All items in­volved in this payback were pur­chased from the same company without evidence of competitive bidding process. This violation accounted for $39,686.69. The remainder of the total was paid to the district for redundant in­ternet services, which is also not permitted under the program.

