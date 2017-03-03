Commissioners vote 3-2 to move forward with dispatching system

By Tammy Mathison

After hearing from Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester, Tyler Po­lice Chief John Spindler, dispatchers and deputy representatives regarding the benefits of purchasing a Computer Aided Dis­patch System, the Lincoln County Board of Com­missioners voted 3-2 to move forward with the purchase of the Zuercher Computer Aided Dispatch contract at a total cost of $127,175 with 50 percent paid upon contract ex­ecution, 30 percent upon delivery of the initial Con­figuration Management Document and 20 percent at the time the system goes live. The first year of maintenance is at no cost and the second year is at a cost of $20,133.

