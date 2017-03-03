Commissioners vote 3-2 to move forward with dispatching system
March 3, 2017
By Tammy Mathison
After hearing from Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester, Tyler Police Chief John Spindler, dispatchers and deputy representatives regarding the benefits of purchasing a Computer Aided Dispatch System, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to move forward with the purchase of the Zuercher Computer Aided Dispatch contract at a total cost of $127,175 with 50 percent paid upon contract execution, 30 percent upon delivery of the initial Configuration Management Document and 20 percent at the time the system goes live. The first year of maintenance is at no cost and the second year is at a cost of $20,133.
