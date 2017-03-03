Community comes through with donations for new wellness tool



Pictured from left are Avera Marshall Regional President Mary Maertens, Wellness Center Manager Teri Hively and Director of Ancillary and Support Services Kathy Guida, with the newly-purchased NuStep Machine in the Avera Wellness Center.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Area donors have responded once again when help was needed. Last year area residents came through to help purchase a new ambulance. This year’s task wasn’t quite as daunting, but helped fill another need in the community with the purchase of a NuStep exercise machine for the Avera Wellness Center.

The NuStep is a low-impact strength training machine that allows users to remain seated while getting a full body cardio workout…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.