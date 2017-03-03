Five years bring five state trips
March 3, 2017
By Grizzly Sportswriters
For the fifth time in a row, the Hendricks-RTR Grizzly Gymnastics Team has been represented at the Minnesota State Gymnastics Meet. In just its fifth year as a program, the Grizzly Gymnastics Team has qualified gymnasts to the Individual Championships every season.
“We have been very blessed to be able to qualify for the State Meet and represent Section 3A and to be able to be represented every season since our program started is amazing,” said Coach Sherri Johnson. “We are so proud to be able to show our Grizzly Pride at the State level.”
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.