Five years bring five state trips

By Grizzly Sportswriters

For the fifth time in a row, the Hendricks-RTR Grizzly Gymnastics Team has been represented at the Minnesota State Gym­nastics Meet. In just its fifth year as a program, the Grizzly Gymnastics Team has qualified gymnasts to the Individual Champion­ships every season.

“We have been very blessed to be able to qual­ify for the State Meet and represent Section 3A and to be able to be represent­ed every season since our program started is amaz­ing,” said Coach Sherri Johnson. “We are so proud to be able to show our Grizzly Pride at the State level.”

