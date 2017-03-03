Knights finish regular season with road win over DB

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys traveled to Dawson to battle the Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks in the final regular sea­son and conference game of the year. The Knights exploded in the first nine minutes of the game, scor­ing 28 points to only 10 for the home team. The final score of the game was 79-68.

Yes, that first nine min­utes saw Jonah Johnson score 10 of the 28 points. Four other Knights scored four points in that time frame. They were Chris Muecke, Jayden Strand, Carter Hansen and Sam Schardin.

