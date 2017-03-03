Knights finish regular season with road win over DB
March 3, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR boys traveled to Dawson to battle the Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks in the final regular season and conference game of the year. The Knights exploded in the first nine minutes of the game, scoring 28 points to only 10 for the home team. The final score of the game was 79-68.
Yes, that first nine minutes saw Jonah Johnson score 10 of the 28 points. Four other Knights scored four points in that time frame. They were Chris Muecke, Jayden Strand, Carter Hansen and Sam Schardin.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |