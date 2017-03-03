Lady Knights bow out with 70-53 loss to LQPV Eagles
March 3, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls played a strong second half against the number two seeded Eagles from LQPV, but the first half saw the higher seed take a 16-point advantage into the intermission. The score at the break was 37-21.
The Eagles would jump to a quick 9-0 lead after three minutes of play. Tina Haroldson finally put the Knights on the board with a basket. The first three times down the floor for the visiting Knights resulted in turnovers…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.