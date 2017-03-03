Lady Knights bow out with 70-53 loss to LQPV Eagles

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls played a strong second half against the number two seeded Eagles from LQPV, but the first half saw the higher seed take a 16-point ad­vantage into the inter­mission. The score at the break was 37-21.

The Eagles would jump to a quick 9-0 lead after three minutes of play. Tina Haroldson finally put the Knights on the board with a basket. The first three times down the floor for the visiting Knights re­sulted in turnovers…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.