By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The Avera Medical Group Tyler Dentistry will resume the search for a permanent dentist beginning immediately. In the interim, the Tyler facility will be covered by a locum tenens dentist through the end of May. The dentist will be in the Tyler office every other week beginning Monday, March 6.

For an appointment, call 507-247-5591.

Watch the Tyler Tribute for updates in the coming weeks.