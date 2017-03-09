Boys basketball leaderboard is announced by Independent

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Marshall Indepen­dent has released the 2017 leaderboard for boys basketball. There are 11 schools involved or com­peting for the stats in the basketball programs for area schools.

Spencer Smith of TMB was the leading scorer in the area. Spencer averaged 28.2 ppg for the season. Westin Kirk of the RTR Knights scored 356 points for a game average of 14.8. Garrett Kern of the Knights scored at a rate of 13.1. These two boys finished 8th and 14th, respectively, in the area.

