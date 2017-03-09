City accepts ownership of Senior Center building



Dub Lutterman spoke to the council on behalf of the Tyler Food Shelf on Monday evening.

By Mark Wilmes

City Administrator Robert Wolfington told the council that members of the Tyler Food Shelf met following the February Tyler City Council meeting and voted to request that the City of Tyler consider taking ownership of the Tyler Senior Center building and “renting” it back to the food shelf.

“For clarification sake, at that time there wasn’t talk about a financial rent, but more the city owning the building and allowing the food shelf to utilize the structure,” Wolfington reported. “The financial rent would be maintenance and upkeep of the building.”

