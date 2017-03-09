Finding happiness in giving



Car Corral of Tyler gave away a free car over the weekend. Pictured from left are Carrie Enga, Anthony Enga, car-winner Crystal Enga of Marshall and Car Corral owner Scott Peterson.

By Mark Wilmes

When owner Scott Peterson started his Car Corral business three years ago, he had a vision. Nearly everyone remembers the excitement of their first set of wheels and Scott wanted to be a part of that process. He wanted to sell affordable cars to parents that would end up as the first car for their children.

“When I started my business my goal was to be to sell affordable cars to parents for their kids’ first car,” Peterson recalled. “I love seeing kids get their first car.”

