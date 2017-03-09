Gathering of the Green Camels



Bo Duncan of Tyler and Anna of Toronto, South Dakota worked on some personal handiwork at Saturday’s Green Camel event.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



They have been slipping in and out of town for the past decade, bringing bags of wool, spinning wheels, knitting needles and the like. Last Friday about five dozen knitters, weavers and fiber art enthusiasts from throughout the region began gathering at the Danebod Folk School for a weekend of renewed acquaintances and a chance to create handmade…well…just about anything you can imagine.

Organizer Jill Maisch of Tyler was the force behind making the group a reality back in 2007. The reason for her efforts?

“Because it’s fun,” Maisch said. “And we needed a slumber party.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.