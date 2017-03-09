Knights fall to CMCS in conference showdown, 69-51



The Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Knights with their Camden Conference second place plaque.



By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys traveled to Prinsburg last Monday to battle the tournament-tested CMCS Bluejays in the Camden Conference game between the North and South winners. The crowd was electric for the game and remained loud throughout the game. In the end the Bluejays were just too much for the Knights as they captured the conference crown by a score of 60-51.

The Bluejays jumped off to a 4-0 start before Gar­rett Kern hit a 3-pointer to narrow the gap. The score was 22-9 for the home team when Chris Muecke hit a three to narrow the deficit to 10 points…

