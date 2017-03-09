Knights move on with 69-55 win over LQPV

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Knights, ranked number two in the north half of the sec­tion, will move their game to SMSU this Thursday against Dawson-Boyd as they beat a very deter­mined LQPV Eagle team in the quarterfinal round last Saturday.

The Knights, getting nine points from Garrett Kern and six points from Westin Kirk in the first nine minutes of play, only had a three-point lead af­ter those nine minutes. The score was 20-17. Kern’s nine points were from 3-pointers.

