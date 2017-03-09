Knights move on with 69-55 win over LQPV
March 9, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Knights, ranked number two in the north half of the section, will move their game to SMSU this Thursday against Dawson-Boyd as they beat a very determined LQPV Eagle team in the quarterfinal round last Saturday.
The Knights, getting nine points from Garrett Kern and six points from Westin Kirk in the first nine minutes of play, only had a three-point lead after those nine minutes. The score was 20-17. Kern’s nine points were from 3-pointers.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.