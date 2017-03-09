Three free throw shooters will advance to state competition
March 9, 2017
Three local athletes advanced to the state Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition after the regional round held in Fairmont. Pictured from left— Cody Wichmann advanced in the 12-year-old division, Addisyn Serreyn in the 10-year-old division, and McKinley Schreurs in the 14-year-old division. The state competition will be held on April 1 in St. Cloud.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The regional Knights of Columbus free throw championships, held in Fairmont recently, produced three local winners who will now participate in the State competition later in St. Cloud.
Addisyn Serreyn of Tyler will take her talents to the state competition representing the 10-year-old girls. Addisyn made 16 of 25 free throws at the regional competition to win her bracket.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Sports |