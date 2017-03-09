Three free throw shooters will advance to state competition



Three local athletes advanced to the state Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition after the regional round held in Fairmont. Pictured from left— Cody Wichmann advanced in the 12-year-old division, Addisyn Serreyn in the 10-year-old division, and McKinley Schreurs in the 14-year-old division. The state competition will be held on April 1 in St. Cloud.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The regional Knights of Columbus free throw championships, held in Fairmont recently, pro­duced three local winners who will now participate in the State competition later in St. Cloud.

Addisyn Serreyn of Ty­ler will take her talents to the state competition rep­resenting the 10-year-old girls. Addisyn made 16 of 25 free throws at the re­gional competition to win her bracket.

