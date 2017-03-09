William Furan

July 13, 1944 – Feb. 27, 2017

Memorial service for William “Bill” Furan, age 72 of Tyler, will be Thurs­day, March 9, 2 p.m. at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler. Memorial visita­tion is Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler.

He died Monday, Feb. 27 at his Tyler home.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel of Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.

William Allen Furan was born July 13, 1944 to Gilbert and Reva (Culp) Furan in Tracy. He was baptized at Tracy Luther­an Church and later con­firmed at First English Lu­theran Church in Marshall. He attended Marshall High School. While in school he enjoyed playing basket­ball, baseball and football. He was also a member of the band. He graduated from Marshall in 1962. In 1962 he married Gail Wagner and they were blessed with a son, Tim. He lived in California un­til he was drafted into the Army in 1967. He served in the Vietnam War from May 21, 1968 to May 20, 1969. He was honorably discharged on March 27, 1970. While serving his country he was decorated with the Bronze Star, Pur­ple Heart, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry­man Badge 1st Award, and Marksman Badge. After his discharge he attended Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. William was united in marriage to Susan Riecke on June 8, 1974 in Tyler. Their union was blessed with two daughters, Heidi and Heather, and 42 years of life together. He had his own drywall business for many years. He then worked for several post of­fices in the area including Lake Benton, Pipestone, and finally Marshall, un­til he retired in 2006. On Monday, Feb. 27 Bill died unexpectedly at his home in Tyler at the age of 72 years, seven months, and 14 days.

Bill completed his degree in sociology from SMSU in 1996. He enjoyed playing cards, especially Pinochle, and traveling with family and friends. His greatest enjoyment was attending his grandchildren’s sport­ing events. He was anx­iously awaiting the arrival of his great-grandson, who is to be born in June. Bill was a member of Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler, VFW Post 742 of Marshall, and A.C. Hansen American Legion Post 185 in Tyler.

Bill is lovingly remem­ber by his wife Sue; his son Tim (Susie Lee) Furan of Apple Valley; his daugh­ters Heidi (Shannon) Buchert of Russell and Heather Furan of Tyler; grandchildren Creston Dalle, Jaden Cowell, Paige Buchert, Corbyn Sitzmann and Carter Buchert; broth­er Bob (Donna) Furan of Georgetown, Texas; sister Bev Engler of Sioux Falls, South Dakotas; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Gilbert Furan, his mother Reva (Charlie) Burt, sisters Betty Pow­ell and Ruth Jensen, and brother Mike Burt.