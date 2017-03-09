William Furan
Memorial service for William “Bill” Furan, age 72 of Tyler, will be Thursday, March 9, 2 p.m. at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler. Memorial visitation is Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler.
He died Monday, Feb. 27 at his Tyler home.
William Allen Furan was born July 13, 1944 to Gilbert and Reva (Culp) Furan in Tracy. He was baptized at Tracy Lutheran Church and later confirmed at First English Lutheran Church in Marshall. He attended Marshall High School. While in school he enjoyed playing basketball, baseball and football. He was also a member of the band. He graduated from Marshall in 1962. In 1962 he married Gail Wagner and they were blessed with a son, Tim. He lived in California until he was drafted into the Army in 1967. He served in the Vietnam War from May 21, 1968 to May 20, 1969. He was honorably discharged on March 27, 1970. While serving his country he was decorated with the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, and Marksman Badge. After his discharge he attended Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. William was united in marriage to Susan Riecke on June 8, 1974 in Tyler. Their union was blessed with two daughters, Heidi and Heather, and 42 years of life together. He had his own drywall business for many years. He then worked for several post offices in the area including Lake Benton, Pipestone, and finally Marshall, until he retired in 2006. On Monday, Feb. 27 Bill died unexpectedly at his home in Tyler at the age of 72 years, seven months, and 14 days.
Bill completed his degree in sociology from SMSU in 1996. He enjoyed playing cards, especially Pinochle, and traveling with family and friends. His greatest enjoyment was attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his great-grandson, who is to be born in June. Bill was a member of Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler, VFW Post 742 of Marshall, and A.C. Hansen American Legion Post 185 in Tyler.
Bill is lovingly remember by his wife Sue; his son Tim (Susie Lee) Furan of Apple Valley; his daughters Heidi (Shannon) Buchert of Russell and Heather Furan of Tyler; grandchildren Creston Dalle, Jaden Cowell, Paige Buchert, Corbyn Sitzmann and Carter Buchert; brother Bob (Donna) Furan of Georgetown, Texas; sister Bev Engler of Sioux Falls, South Dakotas; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Gilbert Furan, his mother Reva (Charlie) Burt, sisters Betty Powell and Ruth Jensen, and brother Mike Burt.