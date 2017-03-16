6th grade ends on high note



RTR’s sixth grade girls basketball team has ended their season with a second place finish on Saturday, March 4 at the Watertown Tournament. They played Brookings, South Dakota for a 33-13 win; lost to Tea, South Dakota 30-34; played Watertown, South Dakota for a 29-13 win and Arlington, South Dakota for a 61-14 win. The girls had a great season and give a big thank you to the RTR Junior Hoopsters Program and their volunteer coaches. Pictured left to right in front are Emilea Thooft, Kyah Ellefson, Lexi Schreurs and Maddison Lawrence; in back are Coach Anna Hesse, Whitney Bruns, Hannah Wendland, Ainsley Novak, Ella Hesse, Rylie Serreyn and Coach Steve Hesse.

Filed under School, Sports