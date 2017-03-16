Knights lose heartbreaker to Bluejays by 57-56 score



Carter Hansen puts up a shot under the basket.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The crowds on both sides were into the game the whole way as the RTR Knights and the CMCS Bluejays, the number one seed, battled tooth and nail for 36 minutes. However, in the end the Knights had a chance to pull the upset, but a shot just fell a little short as the clock ran out of time for the Knights.

Both teams had their problems the first six min­utes scoring. The score af­ter those six minutes was 5-5…

The Knights lined up for the medals ceremony after Saturday’s game.