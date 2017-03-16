Knights march on with semi-final victory over Blackjacks



Westin Kirk scores in traffic against the Blackjacks.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys and the Dawson-Boyd boys met last Thursday at SMSU to settle the big issue of who would meet the CMCS Bluejays in the finals on Saturday. The Bluejays had already beaten the MAC­CRAY Wolverines in the first game. A large group of fans from both schools were in attendance for the revenge game for the Knights. The Knights pre­vailed as they would be the team that would play CMCS on Saturday. The fi­nal score was 58-52.

Westin Kirk was a big factor for the Knights get­ting a quick start as he would score nine of the first 22 points during the first nine minutes. Garrett Kern and Jonah Johnson helped the offensive cause with five and four points, respectively.

Cooper Hansen puts up a shot in the lane during Thursday’s win over Dawson-Boyd.